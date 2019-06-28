Anglican Priest Beds Fellow Priest’s Wife…Church Silences Cheated Priest

All is not well at the Anglican Church Diocese of Manicaland were a priest bedded the wife of a fellow priest.

Reverend Talent Makanga caught his wife in a compromising position with Reverend Position Chikuruwo but senior clerics gagged the cheated man from telling the truth about the matter as this would tarnish the image of the church.

However, Makanga could not hide such acts of debauchery from the public as he handed leaked his letter of complaint to the media.

Rev Makanga wrote a letter to Bishop Eric Ruwona in which he requested the Bishop to intervene in the adultery case.

The letter which is dated June 12, 2019, chronicled how he found his wife, Lynnette Manyumwa, with Rev Chikuruwo:

“On Friday June 7, 2019, an incident occurred around midnight at our parish house where I and my cousin William witnessed Rev Chikuruwo and my wife in a spare bedroom. “Upon arrival we were astonished and disheartened with the kind of night dress that my wife was putting on and Reverend (Chikuruwo) was trying to put back his shirt. “I failed to get a clear explanation and went to bed. The following morning I informed my relatives and the Dean about the issue. “The family resolved that my wife needs sometime at her home village. On 11 June, the DS and Ven Chikore, his wife and a neighbour came to hear the story that had gone viral. “The conclusion was that what the two did was not proper and (they)were supposed to apologise of which they accepted,” wrote Rev Makanga. He went on and said the matter was troubling him. “Lord Bishop this issue has devastated and traumatised me and I am confused. “As a family we have done our part and (we) will follow the procedures according to Shona culture. I just pray that as for my brother priest it is up to the church to decide. As I have presented my facts before to the DS and his delegation and they all agreed that the issue was very sensitive. I am now leaving the issue to them. For me to discuss it further it is quite disheartening,” he said.

The accused Reverend Chikuruwo also dismissed the story as false saying “he will not dignify nonsense by responding”

When contacted for comment Bishop Ruwona said he heard about the story and he duly advised the complainant to put in black and white what had happened.

“When such things happen we institute investigations. When I heard about the case I advised the complainant to write a report. I have not received the letter (Rev Mukanga’s) you are talking about and it is surprising how a letter that is said to be addressed to me is finding you first,” he said.

-State Media