Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a bushy area at Railways Wagons Strips along Kenneth Kaunda Road, Harare.

Three unknown suspects pepper sprayed the complainant before stealing US$7 000.00 cash.

The complainant had hired a taxi from Road Port to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and went to the area to relieve himself.

Anyone with information is invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

