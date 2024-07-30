The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has confirmed that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will assume chairmanship during the forthcoming summit to be held in Harare next month.

The summit will be held under the theme “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained growth and development towards industrialised SADC.”

In a press statement just released the regional body said some of the key issues to be discussed include report from the Organ on Politics Defense and Security Cooperation.

Meanwhile, the summit comes at the time some Zimbabweans are urging SADC not to give Mnangagwa chairmanship.

They allege that Mnangagwa’s election as the Republican President was flawed, after observer mission condemned the polls as not having been free and fair.

The SADC observer mission also condemned the polls.

Zwnews