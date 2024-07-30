The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 28/07/24 at the 134 kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road on 28/07/24 at around 1330 hours.

Three people were killed whilst nine others were injured when a Mitshubishi Colt vehicle veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels after the vehicle’s front right tyre burst.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Birchenough Bridge Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured victims are admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, one person was killed whilst 13 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi was involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle on 28/07/24 at around 0545 hours along Willowvale Road opposite Old Willowvale Flats, Harare.

Zwnews