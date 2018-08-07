Panic mode grips Zimbabwe as basic commodities price hikes

Samson Mucherahondo

Price hikes for basic commodities has left Kadoma residents in a panic mode as people are now hoarding essentials to stock in fear of the 2008 replica.

2008 is a year in post independence Zimbabwe when economic crisis was at its peak, with prices skyrocketing, leading to severe hunger; councils were paralysed, disease outbreaks becoming the order of the day.

The country’s biggest retailers such as OK, Spar and Pick and Pay have not been spared from the price hikes, with 2 kg of sugar which was $2. 00 last month now pegged at $2. 30 in these supermarkets.

Also 2 kg of rice which was at $2. 00 is now ranging between $2. 69 – $3. 00 for all brands and Cerevita was $2.99 now its $3. 40.

Visited shops in Kadoma yesterday had long winding queues of people buying mostly cooking oil, sugar and rice.

In Spar, the bakery section was shut down, with a notice written ‘no bread due to flour shortages’.

Most of the interviewed people said they were fearing for the worst, as price instability has been the order of the day since last year when government tried to intervene by introducing a price committee led by vice president Constatino Chiwenga.

Mrs Valentine Chitsiga said basic commodities were now in short supply in shelves that is why she decided to purchase bulk products.

“2008 was the most horrible year of my life, l do not want such a repeat.

“I was tipped by my friend who works in one of the retail outlets that basic food stuffs might run short in the coming days, l also observed that most shelves are slowly becoming empty,” she said.

The price hikes comes after the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) recently warned of an increase in prices of basic commodities and other products, during that time fuel prices were also on an upward trend.

“There is potential that prices of basic and non-basic products and services may increase,” CZR president, Denford Mutashu was quoted two months back saying in one of Zimbabwe’s privately owned paper.

An official from OK who requested anonymity, however said people should not panic as the situation was likely being triggered by the post-election atmosphere still gripping the nation.

“There is no need for people to be in panic mode yet, it’s almost a trend that after every election, false messages circulate on social media that there will be a shortage of basic goods.

“Be rest assured we have enough stocks at the moment and l am reliably informed that our suppliers have adequate stocks too,” said the employee.