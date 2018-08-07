SB Moyo Announces ED Mnangagwa Inauguration Date

Coup against courts?? Sibusiso Moyo announces Mnangagwa swearing in ceremony date(Sunday, August 12, 2018) as Chamisa appeals election results

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s President elect Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be inaugurated on Sunday, 12th of August at the National Sports Stadium.

General SB Moyo who heads the Foreign Ministry has written an letter to Heads of Diplomatic Missions, International Organisations and Honorary Consulates assigned to Zimbabwe.

The letter dated 7 August, 2018 is signed by SB Moyo.

“The Ministry would like to state that only Heads of Missions are invited to the inauguration ceremony,” read part of SB Moyo message.

The swearing in will commence at 10:30 AM

Meanwhile, the opposition MDC Alliance has approached courts seeking redress on elections they say were rigged by ZEC on behalf of Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.

It will be a constitutional and legal coup if the swearing in ceremony goes ahead while Chamisa’s case is still with the courts. Many are wondering why SB Moyo is making the announcement without considering the pending appeal.