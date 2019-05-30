Oscar Pambuka Now A Prophet?

Zimbabweans today woke up to an interesting anouncement by former ZBC television personality Ocar Pambuka who posted on his facebook page that he was now a prophet and wanted members of the public to bring all the sick and afflicted to his ministry.

Popular for criticising prophecies delivered by Prophet Talent Madungwe of Remnant Desire of All Nations Ministries, Pambuka announced his latest “career” on his Facebook page .

“Meet Prophet Pambuka. My first ever service is on this Sunday in Houghton Park.

Some were asking me the name of the ministry. Its called Oscar Pambuka Ministries. Come and see the power of God at work. Bring all the sick and afflicted,” he wrote.

Most people responding to his call rubbished him and accused him of being broke and continuing with his fraudulent tricks since being dumped by ZANU PF.

agencies