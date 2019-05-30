Forex Scam: Mutsvangwa’s son caught with US$200 000, CID investigators arrested

4 CID police detectives are in trouble after they raided an illegal foreign currency trading business belonging to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and former President Mnangagwa advisor Chris Mutsvangwa’s son, Neville.

According to sources, the four detectives were arrested after they allegedly stole some of the money from the raid and under-declared the money they had seized.

Detectives Tafadzwa Chidawa, Tendai Mangena, Edward Selemanni and Sydney Mugomba raided Neville’s offices in the Avenues and found US$200 000 in cash.

Mutsvangwa was not at the location when the raid was conducted and the police arrested his associates Darlington Ndaba Chiwara and Henry Abrahams.

Abrahams and Chiwara are alleged to have bribed the detectives which resulted in the detectives seizing only US$40 000 in cash. However, the detectives only declared US$20 000 when they turned in the money at the police station.

The detectives were later arrested and are expected to appear in court today.

Mutsvangwa was not arrested.

zimlive

agencies