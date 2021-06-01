The National Social Security Authority (NSSA), which is the country’s statutory pension fund, has responded to media reports of corruption involving the ZW$400m Dzivarasekwa Housing Project.

NSSA says the matter to do with the Dzivarasekwa Housing Project is currently under private and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigation.

The Authority adds that it doesn’t tolerate corruption within its ranks at all levels and promises the public that all cases will be investigated and offenders brought to book.

Meanwhile, over the years NSSA had been dogged by corruption allegations involving millions of dollars.

-Zwnews