Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe (YLAZ) and war veteran Frederick Mutanda have asked the High Court to rule that Luke Malaba remains disqualified as Chief Justice.

The applicants say, despite Malaba noting an appeal in Supreme Court against High Court Judges, Justice Zhou, Mushore and Charewa’s order disqualifying him from continuing as CJ, that position should be upheld.

Meanwhile, Malaba recently ghosted back and reported for work, saying his application to the Supreme Court nullified the HC order disqualifying him.

-Zwnews