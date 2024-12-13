The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left the country for Gaborone, Botswana.

This is for an official visit to the SADC Secretariat Headquarters.

He will engage with SADC Secretariat staff and address them alongside Botswana President Duma Boko.

Key Program Highlights:

1⃣Engagement with SADC Secretariat Staff:

Meet and address staff alongside Botswana President Duma Boko.

2⃣Ceremonial Activities:

Sign guest book, unveil visiting placard, and explore the Julius Nyerere SADC Library’s History Collection.

3⃣Strategic Briefings:

Receive updates on SADC priorities, regional integration progress, and emerging issues.

4⃣Guidance on SADC Programs:

Provide directives on implementation and future development.

5⃣Handover Ceremony:

Oversee the official transfer of the SADC Headquarters building under the PPP agreement.

6⃣Ground-breaking Ceremony:

Initiate construction of the SADC Standby Force Regional Logistics Depot (RLD) at Rasesa village.

7⃣Push for Regional Plans:

Advocate for the SADC RISDP 2020-2030 and Vision 2050 to enhance industrial development, infrastructure, and human capital.

