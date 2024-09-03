The Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers’ Union (ZIBAWU) has initiated a fight against a People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) executive who allegedly prompted the dismissal of a female employee following denial of sex advances.

Posting on its X- handle the banking sector workers union shared snippets of what points to substantiating the sexual harassment allegations.

In the snippets the said executive messaged:

“Nice hips, nice breasts, nice thighs….. Yang- yabva yam!ra.” The female employee objected to the advances, saying the boss should not take advantage of her situation.

ZIBAWU posted: “This is not fiction it happened.

“The worker then lost her job & the executive was promoted.

“We have done all we cld to make sure that

@POSBZimbabwe management & board deal with such extreme forms of sexual harassment of junior staff by senior executives. We are fighting back now.”

The banking sector workers’ union commended the worker for taking a bold stand against the abuse.

“Yes the courageous lady has been fighting since then and the Bank protecting its executive shamefully.

“The matter is before the

@GenderZimbabwe too unfortunately processes takes long because of bureaucratic procedures

“But we will help her fight till Justice is attained,” said ZIBAWU.

In another post ZIBAWU said. “Today we ask Israel Ndhlovu. The @POSBZimbabwe Board Chairman If he is aware of this matter & what steps his esteemed Board has taken to address this grave injustice.

“If no steps have been taken or are being taken is this acceptable in @POSBZimbabwe ? We demand JUSTICE!!”

However, the top executive has not been named as of now, those ZIBAWU threatened to mention the name later.

Zwnews