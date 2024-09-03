A school head and deputy have been dragged to court for criminal abuse office.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the two put their children as Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM).

BEAM is a national school assistance programme which was launched by the Government of Zimbabwe in 2001 to assist orphans and vulnerable children.

Financing of the programme mainly comes from the Government of Zimbabwe but also from the donor community.

It is a programme that provides school fees, examination fees, levies and building assistance.

Zwnews