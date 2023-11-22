The recently elected Mayor, councillor Lovejoy Chitengu today visited the cholera epicentre of Kuwadzana where he was updated on the cholera situation by City Director of Health services, Dr Prosper Chonzi.

Cllr Chitengu also donated soaps and aqua tablets.

The Mayor, also today took time to attend the funeral of a suspected cholera victim in Kuwadzana.

He told mourners to exercise caution as cholera was spreading across the city.

Cllr Chitengu was on Wednesday elected the new mayor of Harare after the recalling of Ian Makone.

Chitengu was deputised by Rosemary Muronda. This follows the recent recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change parliamentarians and councillors by self styled party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Zwnews