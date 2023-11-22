The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Lupane have arrested Alice Ncube (31) in connection with a case of infanticide in which she hit her three months old daughter with a cooking stick several times on the head after the infant had started crying whilst the suspect and her husband were sleeping at Village 3A, Deli, Insuza on 20/11/23 at around 0400 hours.

Apparently, police in Zaka are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of George Machinga (38) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Peter Mugorogogodi (45) died on 19/11/23 upon admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after being head butted on the face on 04/11/23 at Mahofisi Business Centre, Zaka.

The suspect had accused the victim of having an affair with his wife and police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews