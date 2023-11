The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of planned power cuts in Harare and Kwekwe among other areas.

Some of the affected areas in Harare include sections of Glen View 1 and surrounding areas.

Apparently, in Kwekwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s farm Precabe has also been affected.

In a statement to customers, ZETDC also warned its customers to treat all power lines as live to avoid electrocution.

Zwnews