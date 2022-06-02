President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has fired deputy minister for Agriculture Douglas Karoro over corruption.
Deputy minister, Karoro was recently granted ZW$50,000 bail and warned not to interfere with State witnesses.
In giving his ruling, Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje said the State failed to submit enough evidence that can support his continued detention.
He also added that the investigating officer and his team had over 48 hours to confirm the addresses of the accused person but failed, which is negligence on their part.
The former deputy minister will be back in court on June 14 2022.
