Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is expected to announce a $421 million budget in Parliament this afternoon.

This is however, way below the bids made by different ministries and government departments, as disclosed during Pre-Budget seminar.

The $1,1 trillion requests for the 2021 national budget were put on the table by different ministries and government departments during the seminar held in Harare at the weekend.

However, Ncube turned down their requests, saying government need to ‘eat what kills.’

He called for the cutting of the garment according to the cloth.

Ncube said the fiscal space was constrained, and would not support a $1.1 trillion demand.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

107074

0

0

cookie-check

Ncube to announce 2021 National Budget today

no