The Zimbabwe Republic Police has called on the citizens to be cautious as the rains set in, in order to avoid unnecessary loss of life which could be preventable.

The police has urged drivers to desist from attempting to cross flooded rivers, take it easy on the roads, and called on parents to monitor their children, whenever they are near water bodies.

-Zwnews

