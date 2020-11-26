Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is back at court for a remand hearing on his second charge of trying to defeat the course of justice.

Chin’ono was re-arrested on 3 November 2020 for allegedly violating bail conditions in another case of trying to incite public violence.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono says he is back in court today.

“Today I go back to court for a remand hearing on the second charge from my November 3 arrest where I am charged with obstruction for saying that my sources told me that the National Prosecuting Authority would not oppose Henrietta Rushwaya’s bail after she was caught with 6kgs of gold at RGM international.

Apparently, it later indeed came to be true that the NPA did not oppose her bail, however the State later made a U-turn and opposed bail.

Chin’ono’s arrests have been viewed by some as a way to punish him for exposing corruption within high offices.

Some of the cases he exposed have seen President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family being implicated.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

107070

0

0

cookie-check

Chin’ono returns to court today

no