The National Association of Freelance Journalists (NAFJ) has condemned the attack on journalists Tongai Mwenje, Toneo Rutsito, Pellagia Mpurwa and Chelsea Mahayamombe who were covering Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) rally in Gokwe today, which was to be addressed by the party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Apparently, Chamisa abandoned the rally and had to be whiskeyed away as alleged ZANU-PF cadres attacked his convoy.

Meanwhile, NAFJ says it is quite disturbing that journalists continue to face acts of violence as a way of clamping down on free media, adding that in most cases, the perpetrators go unpunished.

In a statement released by its Secretariat, NAFJ called on the Zimbabwe Republic Police to bring perpetrators of this violence to book.

The statement reads:

NAFJ STATEMENT ON VIOLENCE AGAINST JOURNALISTS IN GOKWE

25/08/2022

The National Association of Freelance Journalists (NAFJ) condemns in the strongest terms the gratuitous attack on journalists Tongai Mwenje, Toneo Rutsito, Pellagia Mpurwa and Chelsea Mahayamombe who were covering Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) rally in Gokwe today.

It is quite disturbing that journalists continue to face acts of violence as a way of clamping down on free media, and in most cases, the perpetrators go unpunished.

These crimes of violence against journalists which go unpunished are clearly jeopardizing and criminalising journalism in Zimbabwe at a time the government is expected to ensure freedom for the media to allow its citizens the right to access to information.

NAFJ is deeply concerned about the safety of journalists and it is our hope that this matter will be investigated properly unlike other many previous cases which the perpetrators were never brought to book.

The increasing attacks on journalists, arbitrary arrests and detention are being used as weapons to silence critical journalism in the country.

The government must show political will to protect all journalists and end impunity for crimes against journalists to guarantee freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens.

NAFJ calls upon the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to carry out proper investigations and bring all perpetrators to book without fear, favour or prejudice. Violence against media personnel is totally unacceptable and intolerable.

Journalism is not a crime.

Issued by NAFJ Secretariat