President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending church service at Johani Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu, Musangano wegore in Shamwa.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa took the opportunity to commission a medical facility at Vadzidzi VaJesu Centre CZA Clinic.

Also present are Minister of Defense and War Veterans Affairs and ZANU PF National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Senator Monica Mavhunga, Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe, Politburo Members Mukusha and Kenneth Musanhi.

Apparently, Secretary General for Vadzidzi VaJesu VaChingwena thanked Mnangagwa for gracing the event.

“We welcome you here in Mashonaland Central. It means that zvido zvedu zvazadziswa as Vadzidzi. We thank you Cde Kazembe Kazembe that you told Shef our message.

“We are left with the work to pray. We were told to build schools e.g Centre Zimbabwe Africa, to build Clinics, to build Colleges for our children, Universities,” he said.

Zwnews