Kingdom Embassy leader, Prophet Passion Java’s Instagram was trending like never before when he posted a video with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Within a day the video had over 325 000 views – more views than his last 20 posts combined –and was now all over various social media platforms.

He has never had such views and engagement on a post before and the video is still trending today.

The post with President Mnangagwa also attracted more than 1400 comments within a day on Prophet Passion’s Instagram handle.

The 17 seconds-long video only saw him say “Na President wangu, tiri munyika yedu yeZimbabwe yakasununguka – ngeyiiii” as he walked next to President Mnangagwa and it has brought down the internet.

Even his video with Fally Ipupa Jnr, posted six days ago only had a tenth of the views on President Mnangagwa’s video with 31 289 views as of last night.

His posts from 15 May had also not reached 40 000 views by last night and even his popular video showcasing his private jet from last month is still under 50 000 views.

An insider, who was part of Passion’s entourage, said they were hosted for around 20 minutes.

“This was the best moment of our lives meeting the President face to face. He is a man full of wisdom and a father,” he said.

hmetro