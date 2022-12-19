Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says his party’s task is not to replace the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government only but to offer a lot more.

Chamisa says his administration will introduce a new governance culture.

“Our task is not to merely replace Zpf without introducing a new governance culture.

“We seek to raise the leadership bar and attract strong, capable & quality leaders who serve Zimbabwe with dignity & distinction, guaranteeing quality services,dignity & security for all citizens,” he says.

Meanwhile, calls on fellow countrymen to always put their best in whatever they, even if no one appreciates them.

“Remember this; you will never be perfect for those who dislike you. You will never be appropriate for those who despise and not appreciate you.

“You will never be enough for some. Just do your best and stay original. Be your authentic self. Keep moving. Stay focused!”

