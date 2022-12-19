The Rusape Town Council says it would be carrying out a files stand updating exercise from the 3rd of January to the 3rd of February 2023.

The exercise will see the Master verification and updating of stands.

Meanwhile, the local authority has also warned that all the stands which will remain unclaimed and without proper documentation at the end of the exercise will be repossessed and reallocated to those on the waiting list.

Apparently, Zimbabwe has a huge housing backlog with thousands on the waiting list especially for the major towns like Harare and Bulawayo.

