A female fuel attendant at Zuva service station in Romney Park, Bulawayo was kidnapped on Thursday evening by armed robbers, robbed of her daily earnings, and later dumped at an unidentified area in Saucerstown suburb.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Acting Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the suspects were six male adults who were driving a Silver RAV4 vehicle.

“On December 15, 2022, around 1810 hours, six accused persons arrived at Zuva garage in Romney Park, Bulawayo, driving a Rav4 pretending to be buying fuel.

“One of the accused persons who was wearing a khaki Chino trousers, brown pointed shoes, and a brown khaki scotched shirt came out of the vehicle, approached the fuel attendant, gave her US$100 and asked for fuel worth US$20,” she said.

Msebele added that after buying the petrol, the suspects pretended to have forgotten their US$80 change and turned on the ignition.

The complainant followed them to their car and one of the accused persons opened the door, pulled her into the car and drove off towards Joshua Mqabuko International Airport.

Whilst in the car, one of the accused persons produced a knife, forced the complainant to face downwards and searched her.

They took away cash amounting to US$400 from the complainant’s trousers pocket which she had obtained from the daily sales.

She said the female attendant was then abandoned by the robbers in Sauerstown area, and she sought assistance from vendors in locating the nearest police station.

Msebele appealed for those with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station. | CITE