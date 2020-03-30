Despite losing in the 2018 harmonised elections, Zanu PF Kwekwe central candidate Kandros Mugabe has said people from the constituency will not starve during the mandatory 21-day lockdown as he has been giving handouts of the elusive mealie-meal to people from Midlands’ second largest city.

In an interview, Mugabe said he has been liaising with the party’s Kwekwe district leadership to distribute mealie-meal handouts to the people of Kwekwe during the ‘difficult’ three-week lockdown.

“I decided to commit the resources which I have to make sure that the people of Kwekwe do not starve during the 21 days of the national lockdown”, Mugabe told Zwnews.

Mugabe, who also leads Zvipo ZveMweya Church, said as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘ambassador’ in Kwekwe, he wanted to ensure that people from his constituency do not feel the pain of starvation during the time of the Covid-19-inspired national lockdown.

“I am the ambassador of the President in this constituency and if the people starve, the blame falls squarely on Zanu PF. So, I have been liaising with the chairpersons from the district to ensure that the people from my constituency will have food on their tables”, he said.

Zwnews