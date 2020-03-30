Police in Gweru have reportedly arrested Kudzanai Musengi, a journalist based in the Midlands capital, after he was was found operating with a 2019 press card, Zwnews has heard.

Musengi, who was reportedly detained at Gweru Police Station during the time of publishing, was apprehended despite the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) indefinitely suspending accreditation services owing to the threats posed by the novel coronavirus in the southern African country.

Last week, the Commission announced new registration fees for both local and foreign journalists operating in Zimbabwe.

Journalists in Zimbabwe are still using the 2019 press cards.

More details to follow…..

Zwnews