Prominent gospel musician Dorcas Moyo has responded to critics who say her command for the Queen’s language is poor.

Without naming the critics, Moyo said: “They say my English isn’t perfect, but I’m focused on spreading the word of Jesus Christ.

“My songs might be loud, but they’re filled with His message. I’m doing the Lord’s work, and that’s what matters most to me.”

Meanwhile some of her followers on X urged her to press on:

T. Chimombe said:

“My dearest sister, it’s not for English that you are famous. English is just a language spoken somewhere overseas by some people who imposed it on us.

“You are known for singing gospel music in our vernaculars surpassing those who sing in English. We love you for that. Press on.”

Another follower,

Ziwewera Ziendanetyaka said:

“The people pleased with your music clearly outnumbers your critics. Me and my family anjoy your melodies.”

Take5 @HMagwagwa said:

“I enjoyed your live performance in waterfalls last month, well done keep going zvevanhu siyana nazvo izvo.

“Imo mumabhazi macho wakabata zvako it’s also a positive thing.”

Zwnews