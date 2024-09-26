Zimbabwe has made a remarkable leap in budget transparency, ranking 30th out of 125 countries in the 2024 Open Budget Survey.

To build on this momentum, the Ministry of Finance says deliberations are underway to further enhance transparency, a step towards building a more equitable, just & sustainable society.

Apparently, the ministry says is forging ahead with promoting transparency & reducing risk adding that this week, its Central Internal Audit Unit is running a training workshop for auditors from MDAs to equip them with auditing expertise so that they can effectively manage risks in their organizations.

Meanwhile, Open Budget Survey is the world’s leading nonprofit organization promoting more responsible, effective, and equitable management of public money.

It partners globally with civil society, community organizers, government champions, and budget analysts.

Together, they generate data, advocate for reform, and build the skills and knowledge of people so that everyone can have a voice in budget decisions that impact their lives.

For 25 years, it has worked to build a community of people who leverage budgets to drive change. Check out our timeline charting 25 years of impact.

Zwnews