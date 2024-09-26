Controversial social media influencer Shadaya Knight has implored men to masturbate in order to reduce chances of getting prostate cancer.

He was reacting to a debate ignited by a female parliamentarian who urged men to ejaculate a lot so as to reduce chances of getting prostate cancer.

Knight posted: “Tu_dai varume weee, kutund_ zvekuti bheee mudzikise ma chances ekubata prostate cancer.”

Asked by one of his followers that some men have no women to have sexual intercourse with, Knight responded that they should use their hands to achieve orgasm.

@elviddo23j, asked:

“Kooo isu zvatisina vakadzi totunda sei nhai Alpha?”

Knight responded: “Ko maoko?”

The Member of Parliament in question was is essentially saying that men who have regular sex are also reducing their risk of prostate cancer.

Medical studies suggest a link between frequent ejaculation and a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

However, the exact number of times a man should ejaculate per month to maintain optimal prostate health has not been definitively established.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that men who reported ejaculating at least 21 times a month had a lower risk of developing prostate cancer compared to those who ejaculated less frequently.

The study, which followed over 31,000 men for several years, suggested a correlation between frequent ejaculation and a lower risk of prostate cancer.

A study conducted by Australian researchers and published in the journal British Journal of Urology (BJU) in 2003 found that men who ejaculated more than five times per week in their 20s had a reduced risk of prostate cancer compared to those who ejaculated less frequently.

A 2008 study in the British Journal of Urology International examined over 30,000 men and found that those who reported higher ejaculation frequency showed a lower risk of prostate cancer.

A 2016 study published in the journal European Urology investigated the association between ejaculation frequency and the risk of prostate cancer.

The study found that men with a higher ejaculation frequency had a lower risk of developing prostate cancer, particularly in their 40s.

Men over 40 should have regular medical check-ups and discuss any concerns about their prostate health with healthcare providers such as nurses and doctors.

Zwnews