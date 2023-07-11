Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has accused fellow opposition parties of leaving to fight the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) alone with regards to exorbitant nomination fees, politically motivated violence and delimitation exercise.

“My friends within the opposition were ridiculing me and promoting the opposite and ZANU PF, gladly took the opportunity,” said Mwonzora.

Apparently, ZEC is said to have been captured by the ruling party to disadvantage opposition parties. Both ZEC and ZANU PF deny the allegations.

Mwonzora also speaks on the economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries, saying free and fair elections will see them lifted.

He says Zimbabwe is internationally isolated because of the American sanctions under the Zimbabwe Economic Recovery Democracy Act which says they can remove sanctions if Zimbabwe has free and fair elections.

However, the Government of Zimbabwe says economic sanctions were imposed on the country after it took over land from whites.

Zimbabwe has been moved into a pariah state over human rights abuses, lack of property rights and endemic corruption.

Zwnews