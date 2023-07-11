Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected in Zimbabwe this week on a rare African tour.

This will also see him visiting Kenya and Uganda. On the first visit to Africa by an Iranian president in 11 years.

Tehran will seek to forge trade and political ties to counter Western isolation.

After taking office in August 2021, Raisi adopted a new foreign policy oriented towards neighbors, Muslim states, Asian countries and the members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

His visit to Africa follows official invitations from his Kenyan, Ugandan and Zimbabwean counterparts with the purpose of diversifying Iran’s export markets and promoting trade cooperation with the foreign countries.

Zwnews