Talks for a salary hike between government and its employees have continued to drag as they are yet to reach a “conclusive” agreement.

Government and the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), formerly Apex Council, met in the capital last Friday, where they failed to reach to an agreement.

ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander told NewsDay yesterday that they were yet to reach a “conclusive” agreement.

She, however, refused to divulge more details on what was discussed during the Friday meeting.

“We had negotiations with the government on July the 7th on Friday on the salary increment on both the US dollar and local currency components,” she said.

“The meeting was not conclusive as the government is in consultation with its principal. The government said they are going to consult further on the increment and we have since agreed to meet seven days from the day we met.”

She said the civil servants wanted to maintain the spirit of negotiations.

“Once the negotiations are over, we will issue a statement from when we started the negotiations,” Alexander said.