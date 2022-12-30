Kwekwe-based Dark Image Sounds is reportedly working with youthful music promoter Wayne Makoni, who is widely known in showbiz circles as Mangingo in the pursuit of bringing renowned Harare-based reggae/dancehall sound system, FyahLinx Zimsound, to music lovers in the Midlands Province.

Dark Image Sounds is under the tutelage of former Shungu High School student and respected showbiz benefactor, Desmond “Boss Deezah” Mupfururirwa (pictured below).

“Everyone knows the capabilities of FyahLinxx Zimsound and days of the Downtown era quickly come to mind. So, I have been working with Boss Deezah and Dark Image Sounds in the pursuit of ensuring that we will soon have the big sound making inroads here in the Midlands. FyahLinx is not new to the Province and in the past year they have been coming to Kwekwe where they have been welcomed by music lovers in the town. I am just using the good personal relations that I have with the guys at FyahLinx to make sure that we also have them here in the Province,” Mangingo said.

His sentiments were also echoed by Boss Deezah in a separate interview.

“Tiri kuda kumbouyisawo mangoma ku Kwekwe and other areas such as Gweru, Shurugwi and Zvishavane. FyahLinx is such a renowned group which commands respect among reggae/dancehall lovers in the Midlands,” he said.

Zwnews