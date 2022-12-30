The pair of 32-year-old Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda (36) who were arrested yesterday after a video of them threatening to stab a bouncer and assaulting patrons at a Harare nite club went viral on social media, were this morning charged with attempted murder.

Sanyangore and Kumunda reportedly caused mayhem at Pabloz Nite Club in the capital’s plush Borrowdale Night Club last weekend.

In the video which has been trending on various social networking sites, the duo could be seen wielding knives.

National police authorities also called upon anyone who could have been attacked by the two rogue bouncers to come forward and report to their nearest police station.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of two suspects in connection with an incident that took place at a nightclub recently in Borrowdale,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said in an earlier statement. “The two are facing attempted murder charges. An okapi knife used to stab one of the complainants was recovered from one of the suspects,” he said.

Below, we publish a video clip of the two suspects while arriving at the Harare Magistrates Court this Friday morning.

Internet users reacted to the post by The Herald newspaper on Twitter, and we publish selected comments below.

Read On:

How embarrassing!– Mug Why are they not in leg irons? They have an attempted murder charge– Citizen Dhehwa Whose club is this? I wonder why so much attention. I mean Mudzuri killed a dweller at his pub and nothing was made of it! Violence erupts in clubs all the time! Why is this so special?– ingidzai ZIZI No leg irons no riot police Just one officer for such a case and yet Job is accompanied by the whole camp Chikurubi Zrp riot support southerton rhodesvile matapi braeside Haaa zvimwe Nyarai mhani– CCC Makoni West Well done media yedu nemapurisa kurakasha mabhinya awo tinoti No bail otherwise vangavinga vakanorova vanhu– Mukaranga Mberengwa No any other form of violence shall be permitted in Zimbabwe besides state sponsored violence. The bouncers should have known better.– Tony Kays