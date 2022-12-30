The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of rape which occurred in Kezi in August 2022, where a 13-year-old grade seven pupil was raped by a 16-year-old male juvenile employed as a general worker at the victim’s homestead.

The suspect and the victim were left at the homestead after the victim’s parents had gone to South Africa.

The offence came to light after the victim’s mother returned from SA on 25/12/22 and found her daughter pregnant.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma have arrested a suspected mentally challenged man, Mornington Bagu (21), for a case of murder in which he allegedly struck his cousin, a two-year-old male infant, twice on the head with a hoe at Plot 88 Whally Range, Gweshe.

The victim, who sustained deep cuts on the head died on the spot.

Zwnews