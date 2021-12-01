The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 27 November 2021 at about 0155 hours.

Five unknown suspects pounced on a certain house in Mount Pleasant, Harare and cash and other items.

The suspects, armed with stones and wearing black face masks, demanded cash before being given safe keys.

They stole US$ 48 000, Iphone XRS, car keys for a Toyota Mark X vehicle and went away.

Meanwhile, the police is on record urging members of the public not to keep large sums of money in homes.

Most Zimbabweans are abandoning putting money in banks because they will not be able to get it back as when they need it.

Zwnews