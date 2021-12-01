People arriving in the country this morning by road and air were let on their way home after producing negative PCR tests, reports Zimlive.

Officials at ports of entry say still waiting for Statutory Instrument with details of new quarantine measures and guidelines from heath minister.

“There is currently no legal basis to stop people coming through,” one official said.

“We noted the president’s statement but it’s not law, we haven’t had sight of the Statutory Instrument.

“The health ministry has not prepared any guidelines. So we have no basis to hold anyone,” they said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday announced mandatory quarantining of all returning residents.

They are supposed to be quarantined for two weeks at their own costs.