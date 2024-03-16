MP’s Wife Storms School, Seizes Goods in Alleged Smallhouse Clash

File image/

Chiredzi North MP Roy Bhila finds himself embroiled in a marital dispute as his wife, Sithembile Mhlanga, reportedly confronted his alleged mistress, a teacher at a local school. Mhlanga, backed by other Zanu PF women, visited Matedzi Primary School in Chiredzi North where the teacher, Precious Mazadzise, works. They caused a scene, leading Mazadzise to flee her room, leaving behind her belongings, which Mhlanga claimed were purchased by her husband. Mazadzise sought refuge in a neighboring village overnight before being assisted by the District Education Office to return to school.

Chiredzi District Schools Inspector Aleta Makomeke could not be reached for comment, while Provincial Education Director Shylatte Mhike stated she had not yet received a report on the matter. Bhila declined to comment when contacted by reporters, and subsequent attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Reports indicate that Mhlanga’s mother, Zanu PF Masvingo Women’s League provincial chairperson Alginia Samson, intervened, advising her daughter to return the confiscated goods, which she eventually did. This incident coincides with a recent case in which four women from Harare were sentenced to jail for assaulting a woman rumored to be involved with one of their friends’ husbands.

Allegations suggest that Bhila married Mhlanga when she was still in high school(form 3) after she became pregnant, a detail that some associate with the recent confrontation.