Vaughan Gething: Wales’ Zambia Born Makes History as First Black Govt Leader in Europe

The Welsh Labour party elected Vaughan Gething as its new leader, making the 50-year-old politician the first Black head of government in Europe.

Vaughan Gething has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, becoming the first black man to be elected as the leader of Welsh Labour. His triumph over Jeremy Miles comes after a distinguished career in the Welsh government, notably leading the NHS’s response to the Covid pandemic.

However, his ascent to leadership was not without controversy, with headlines surrounding £200,000 of donations from a contentious waste company in Cardiff during his leadership campaign.

Gething’s journey to prominence began in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, in 1974, where he was born to a Welsh father and a mother from southern Africa. After a tumultuous relocation to Britain, he eventually settled in Wales as a student at Aberystwyth University, where he encountered both camaraderie and discord due to his political affiliations.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a diagnosis of Nephrotic syndrome, Gething rose to prominence within the student community, eventually becoming president of the Students’ Union and the National Union of Students Wales.

Transitioning into a career in law and then politics, Gething’s determination and ambition propelled him forward. His election to Cardiff council and later to the National Assembly for Wales marked significant milestones in his political career, despite facing opposition and controversy along the way.

As Welsh health minister during the Covid crisis, Gething demonstrated strong leadership and resilience, earning praise for his dedication to protecting lives and livelihoods.

Now, as the newly elected Welsh Labour leader, Gething faces the daunting task of leading the government amidst ongoing challenges. With his partner and young son by his side, he stands ready to continue his journey of service and leadership in Wales.