5 killed in another road traffic accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirm a fatal road accident which killed 5 people when a Homan Sino truck with two passengers was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Aqua with 4 passengers at the 191 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Rd.
The bodies were taken to Kwekwe Hospital for post mortem.
“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which five people were killed when a Homan Sino truck with two passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Aqua vehicle with four passengers on board at the 191 kilometre peg,” police said in an X post.
In another accident, at least seven people died on the spot and two others on admission at hospital in an accident involving two cross-border buses 10 kilometres outside Beitbridge.
Acting Officer Commanding Officer of Beitbridge District Superintendent Philisani Ndebele confirmed the development.
The accident involved a City and Blue Circle Buses one suspected to have hit a donkey.
The injured were taken to Beitbridge Distriict Hospital.
Zwnews
Image-Newsday At least seven people have died on the spot and two others on admission… Read More
Police in Chiweshe are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a… Read More
By Jonathan Moyo It is clear from Biden’s 4 March 2024 Executive Order that the… Read More
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo has issues a statement following… Read More
Former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi disclosed to authorities that he received a total of R45,000… Read More
If only given five minutes to consume online content, most people would rather see a… Read More