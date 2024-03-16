5 killed in another road traffic accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirm a fatal road accident which killed 5 people when a Homan Sino truck with two passengers was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Aqua with 4 passengers at the 191 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Rd.

The bodies were taken to Kwekwe Hospital for post mortem.

In another accident, at least seven people died on the spot and two others on admission at hospital in an accident involving two cross-border buses 10 kilometres outside Beitbridge.

Acting Officer Commanding Officer of Beitbridge District Superintendent Philisani Ndebele confirmed the development.

The accident involved a City and Blue Circle Buses one suspected to have hit a donkey.

The injured were taken to Beitbridge Distriict Hospital.

Zwnews