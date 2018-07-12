Mohadi to be buried on Saturday: Chiwenga

Vice President Kembo Dugishi Mohadi’s younger brother, Steven (58) who died in Harare last week will be buried at his rural home in Beitbridge on Saturday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He said it was sad that Steven will be buried while his brother was undergoing treatment in South Africa for injuries sustained during a bomb blast at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Speaking during a political rally held at Zhovhe Dam in Beitbridge West Constituency, VP Chiwenga said they had since received the nod to proceed with the burial arrangements from his colleague.

“We sympathise with Vice President Mohadi’s situation and he has since given us the greenlight to bury his young brother on Saturday,” he said. zimpapers