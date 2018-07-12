SA: Zim man(27) gets 4 life sentences plus 259 years jail

South African law enforcement has warmly welcomed the long jail terms imposed by the Polokwane High Court on 2018-07-11 to David Mamvura, aged 27 from Zimbabwe to a consolidated jail terms of 259 years plus 04 life imprisonment.

The accused was found guilty on 31 charges ranging from rape, attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), house breaking with intent to rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances that took place in and around Polokwane between the years 2012 and 2014.

It is reported, that in 2012-08-12, a 24-year-old woman was raped at her home by the accused and her husband was hit with a hammer on the head and sustained serious head injuries that left him paralysed. Afterwards, he stole cell phones and R1000.00 cash of money before he fled the scene.

Meanwhile, in 2013, a 74-year-old woman was raped by the accused after he used the same modus operandi to gain entry inside the victim’s house and fled with a cell phone, wedding-ring, and bank cards. The Police were notified, traced him until he was apprehended and was later released on bail.

While out on bail, he continued with his heinous acts and raped a 15-year-old girl in the early hours on 2014-03-27 at about 2:00 along Devenish Street within the CBD. He gained entry through the window to the victim’s room, threatened her with a knife and took cellular phones and disappeared.

In 2014, a 41 year old woman was raped twice by the accused along Marshall Street within the CBD in the early hours at about 5:00 while she was going to work.

“All those criminals out there who are still perpetrating this type of crimes must know that we are coming for them. They are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise” said General Ledwaba.