Top earner in SA: Khama Billiat’s monthly salary revealed

Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has become the Absa South African Premiership soccer’s highest earner after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year contract with an option of an additional year and is reportedly earning an eye-watering R10 million a year before tax.

That’s R833 333 per month.

Taking the taxman into consideration — as footballers are taxed at 38 PERCENT — Billiat will be paid R515 000 a month, making him comfortably the top-earner in South Africa’s top-flight. sport 24