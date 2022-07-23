Controversial socialite Susan Mutami, who claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa abused her when she was 15-years-old, has disclosed that the Head of State was circumised in 2010 at Manyame Air Base and even asked her to feel his manhood saying it had not healed for sex.

Mutami claims Mnangagwa went on to tell her that in 2 weeks time his manhood would have healed and ready for have sexual intercourse with her.

“Citizens I had forgotten to tell u that in 2010, Mnangagwa got circumcised at Manyame Airbase and he once ordered me to have a feel of his penis in his office at Defence House when I had gone to Zimbabwe.

“I was so uncomfortable and didn’t have an option akati very soon Ichamuka haisati yanyatsopora iyi. Kwasara 2 weeks kuti ndikunyenge,” she says.

Mutami recently revealed a long list of top government officials she has reportedly had sex with, giving graphic details of her encounters with several high profile individuals.

At the summit of the list was late foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, others include the then deputy mines minister, Polite Kambamura.

Mutami also disclosed her affair with Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa and the two have a child together.

