Voting has started in ernest in the Chipinge ward 16 and Kariba Ward 5 by elections.

In Kariba, polling stations opened in time and voting is in progress and the same is the case in Chipinge ward 16.

The Kariba by-election is meant to fill a vacancy left behind following the resignation of then CCC councillor, Tendai Mapondera, over criminal abuse of office charges.

CCC is fielding Tonderai Chikwati to replace her, while Zanu PF candidate, Mafusire is gunning for the post.

Kariba Urban constituency has nine wards, of which CCC has eight and Zanu-PF only one.

Zwnews