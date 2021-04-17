Former Energy minister Samuel Undenge has been freed after President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the general amnesty, The NewsHawks can report.

Undenge, who was accused of prejudicing the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of $12 650, was in 2018 sentenced to an effective two-and-a-half years in prison.

Undenge appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya facing charges of abuse of office and was convicted after a full trial.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, with one-and-a-half years suspended on condition he does not commit a similar crime.

Undenge begun a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence on last year after losing his appeal against a 2018 conviction for corruption.

Government has gazetted the legal instrument that will see scores of prisoners falling under selected categories being released from correctional facilities.

The development follows the approval of a request to President Mnangagwa which was recently made by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

In a government gazette’s general notice 695 of 2021 yesterday, the Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Virginia Mabhiza said President Mnangagwa had signed the clemency order number 1 of 2021 in terms of section 112 (1) (a) (d) of the country’s constitution.