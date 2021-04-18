As Zimbabwe celebrates 41 years of independence, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says it is sad to note that the country missed great opportunities for it to be a great nation through greediness, misgovernance and selfishness, of those who were entrusted with leading it, but opted to the lead in the opposite direction.

ZCTU secretary General Japhet Moyo says millions of Zimbabweans have left the country in despair and desperate for a better living, adding that some have died in foreign lands as they faced xenophobia.

He adds that Zimbabwe has fallen from the Jewel of Africa status, to a laughing stock of the world.

“It is not late to redeem ourselves yet. As we celebrate Independence let us reflect and re-rail our policies and minds towards inclusivity and pro-poor development. We only need to change the way we do things, particularly our politics.

“We must offer the politics of tolerance and deal decisively with corruption and cronyism. These for the past 41 years have become the biggest impediments to development. Let us change the way we manage our economy and Zimbabwe would be a better place to live and work,” says Moyo.

Full statement below:

ZCTU Statement on Independence Day

18 April 2021

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions today joins the rest of Zimbabweans in marking 41 years of Independence from colonial rule.

Indeed, it is an important day of our lives as we salute those who made it possible for Zimbabwe to be free from colonial repression. We salute the nationalists who fought for the liberation of this country.

We salute freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives, some their limbs to free Zimbabwe. We also say thank you to mothers and sisters who risked their lives by cooking for the liberation fighters.

We thank boys and girls who assisted our war heroes. Thank you to all countries that gave material and moral support to Zimbabweans in the hour of need. Indeed, everyone played a part for Zimbabwean to gain its independence.

As we look back to the last 41 years, it is sad to note that we missed great opportunities for Zimbabwe to be a great country. Through greediness, misgovernance and selfishness, those whom we entrusted with leading the country led the country in the opposite direction. Millions of Zimbabweans have left the country in despair and desperate for a better living. Some have died in foreign lands as they faced xenophobia. From the Jewel of Africa, we have become a laughing stock of the world.

It is not late to redeem ourselves yet. As we celebrate Independence let us reflect and re-rail our policies and minds towards inclusivity and pro-poor development. We only need to change the way we do things, particularly our politics. We must offer the politics of tolerance and deal decisively with corruption and cronyism. These for the past 41 years have become the biggest impediments to development. Let us change the way we manage our economy and Zimbabwe would be a better place to live and work.

Indepence Day should be for everyone and non partisan. There has been a tendency to treat the event as political party function, resulting in many even shunning the commemoration. The invitation to social partners to attend the function should be commended because this is a national event.

Congratulations Zimbabwe for attaining 41 years. God bless you all.

Japhet Moyo

ZCTU SECRETARY GENERAL