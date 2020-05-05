As part of the recently amended Presidential clemency order to de-congest the country’s prisons which have an estimated population of over 20 000, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pardoned 2 500 inmates from different prisons across Zimbabwe.



As of Monday night and early Tuesday morning, a total of 2 528 prisoners had been released under Clemency Order 1 of 2020 (Amendment) published in the Government Gazette XCVIII, No. 39, dated 30 April 2020.

Those released included prisoners who have served 20 years in jail and those aged 60 years and above, together with inmates sentenced to life imprisonment and the disabled.

The released prisoners were assisted with passes and bus fares for them to travel back to their respective places of residence.

About a month ago, Mnangagwa also exercised his constitutional powers to release 5 000 prisoners in terms of Section 112(1)(a) and (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“As Zimbabwe marked its 40th anniversary of independence on 18 April 2020, President Mnangagwa has once again exercised his prerogative of mercy pardoning additional prisoners by granting a General Amnesty under Clemency Order 1 of 2020 (Amendment) published in the Government Gazette XCVIII, No. 39 dated 30 April 2020. This move follows the recent release of inmates reuniting with society through Clemency Order 1 of 2020,” Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Virginia Mabhiza told the state media.

She said Mnangagwa’s latest amnesty comes after a request from her ministry which seeks to de-congest prisons and alleviate challenges which the ZPCS faces.

State Media